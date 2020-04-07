A document from the Ministry of Foreign Relations reveals that of more than 1.3 million people infected with Covid-19, 273 thousand 546 have recovered.

Approximately 20.8 percent of people infected with Covid-19 coronavirus have managed to physically recover, according to a document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document contains the total numbers of confirmed cases and new cases, as well as recorded deaths and recovered persons until Monday, April 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Here are the most relevant figures, based on the information reported by the SRE:

Of the five regions counted by the Chancellery, Europe tops the list of confirmed cases, with 364 thousand 968.

The North American region, made up of the United States, Canada and Mexico, has the lowest percentage of recovered cases (6.26 percent).

Although the pandemic originated in the Asia-Pacific region, its number of confirmed cases is 107,230, with an 82 percent recovery.

Although Africa has the lowest number of confirmed cases, it has the second lowest percentage of recoveries (8.8 percent).

74,442 confirmed cases have been registered in the Middle East, as well as a recovery percentage of 34.3 percent.

(By Luis Alonso Pérez)

World recovery percentage by Aristegui News on Scribd