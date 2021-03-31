Global water crisis creates a new sustainable market

(Bloomberg) – About six weeks ago, millions of homeowners across Texas discovered that there was a possibility that their water was contaminated, or completely lost access to it, when freezing temperatures and the state’s decrepit infrastructure led to power outages. widespread.

Last week, on the other side of the planet, Taiwan cut water supplies to areas that include a key semiconductor manufacturing hub, due to the worst drought in decades.

These back-to-back crises are emblematic of a global catastrophe that is only now receiving the attention it deserves. And unlike other calamities that may disappear over time, this one can only get worse. The World Health Organization estimates that in less than four years, half of the world’s population will live in water-scarce areas. “These risks are only expected to increase as the effects of climate change intensify,” said Thomas. Schumann, founder of Thomas Schumann Capital, a firm that has created water indices for the United States and Europe. “Not only that, but the business costs associated with these risks are projected at $ 300 billion … or five times more if left unaddressed.”

While most environmental discussions focus on greenhouse gas emissions, nine of the 10 biggest risks humanity faces are related to a lack of water, Schumann said. Water is irreplaceable in supporting life and well-being. By definition, that means there is a business and investment case for prioritizing water management, he said.

The events in Texas and Taiwan “speak directly to the impact and large number of stakeholders,” said Jade Huang, a fund manager for Calvert Research and Management, which oversees nearly $ 32 billion, including the $ 494 million water fund from Calvert.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. needs “large amounts of clean water,” Huang said. On March 24, Taiwan issued its first red alert on its water supply in six years. While the government restrictions do not target TSMC, the company said it plans (as a contingency) to increase the amount of water it uses from tanker trucks.

In Texas, the main challenge from the February winter storm was gaining access to clean water for basic health and sanitation services, said Yijia Chen, an ESG analyst at Calvert. Valuing water, he said, has never been more important.

Businesses, of course, can continue to operate while dumping large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. But without access to water, many would not be able to survive, Schumann said. As a result, investors increasingly use water safety as a benchmark for environmental safety, he said.

Thomas Schumann Capital has developed the TSC US Water Security Index, which includes approximately 550 of the country’s largest companies, and the TSC Euro Water Security Index, which consists of approximately 225 large-cap stocks in the eurozone.

Companies with lower water footprint and exposure to water risk, such as AT&T Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Citigroup Inc., receive proportionally higher weights in the indices, Schumann explained. The indices automatically exclude companies operating in the gaming, tobacco and defense industries, as well as those with the worst combined UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) scores. ).

The World Economic Forum identifies transformational investing as the solution to systemic risks like water crises, Schumann said. These investments can address long-term water risks and also generate competitive returns, what he calls “a mutual benefit for the environment, society and investors.”

