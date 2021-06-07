Global warming: One in 3 deaths is heat related

Between 1991 and 2018, more than a third of all deaths in which heat played a role were attributable to global warming man-induced, according to new research published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The study, the largest of its kind, was led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the University of Bern, Switzerland, within the Multicountry and City Collaborative Research Network (MCC). Using data from 732 locations in 43 countries around the world, it shows for the first time the real contribution of man-made climate change to increased heat mortality risks.

Overall, estimates show that 37% of all heat-related deaths in late summer periods were attributable to global warming due to anthropogenic activities. This percentage of heat-related deaths attributed to human-induced climate change was highest in Central and South America (up to 76% in Ecuador or Colombia, for example) and in Southeast Asia (between 48% and 61%).

The estimates also show the number of human-induced climate change deaths that occurred in specific cities: 136 additional deaths per year in Santiago de Chile (44.3% of total heat-related deaths in the city), 189 in Athens (26.1%), 172 in Rome (32%), 156 in Tokyo (35 , 6%), 177 in Madrid (31.9%), 146 in Bangkok (53.4%), 82 in London (33.6%), 141 in New York (44.2%) and 137 in Ho Chi Minh City (48.5%).

The authors say their results are further evidence of the need to adopt robust mitigation policies to reduce future warming, and to put in place interventions to protect people from the adverse consequences of heat exposure.

Dr. Ana M. Vicedo-Cabrera, from the University of Bern and first author of the study, explains that they foresee that “the proportion of deaths related to heat will continue to increase if we do not do something against climate change or if we adapt. So far, the global average temperature has only risen by around 1 ° C, which is a fraction of what we could face if emissions continue to grow out of control.

Global warming is affecting our health in a number of ways, from direct impacts related to wildfires and extreme weather, to changes in the spread of vector-borne diseases, among others. Perhaps most striking is the increase in mortality and morbidity associated with heat.

Future climate scenarios predict a substantial increase in average temperatures, and extreme events, such as heat waves, will lead to a corresponding increase in the health burden in the future. However, until now it has not been investigated to what extent these impacts have already occurred in recent decades.

This new study focused on man-made global warming through a “detection and attribution” study that identifies and attributes observed phenomena to changes in climate and weather. Specifically, the team examined simulated past weather conditions in scenarios with and without anthropogenic emissions.

This allowed the researchers to separate warming and human-related health impacts from natural trends. Heat-related mortality was defined as the number of deaths attributed to heat, occurring at exposures above the optimum temperature for human health, which varies from place to place.

Although, on average, more than a third of heat-related deaths are due to human-induced climate change, the impact varies substantially across regions. Climate-related heat casualties range from a few dozen to several hundred deaths per year per city, as shown above, depending on local climate changes in each area and the vulnerability of its population. Interestingly, populations living in low- and middle-income countries, which were responsible for a smaller share of anthropogenic emissions in the past, are the most affected.

In the UK, 35% of heat-related deaths could be attributed to human-induced climate change, corresponding to around 82 deaths in London, 16 in Manchester, 20 in the West Midlands or 4 in Bristol and Liverpool each summer season.

Professor Antonio Gasparrini, from LSHTM, lead author of the study and coordinator of the MCC Network, highlights that “this is the largest study to detect and attribution of the current health risks of climate change. The message is clear: not only will climate change have devastating effects in the future, but all continents are already experiencing the dire consequences of human activities on our planet. We must act now, ”he warns.

