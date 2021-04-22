Global virus resurgence threatens growth momentum

(Bloomberg) – The new increase in the number of COVID-19 infections threatens to further divide the world economy between rich and poor, which could hurt overall global growth if new outbreaks spread or if key sources of disease spread. lawsuit fail.

Last week was the week with the most covid-19 cases diagnosed since the pandemic began. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that new infections are increasing everywhere except in Europe, with India leading the way, which records increasing numbers, while in Argentina, Turkey and Brazil they are also increasing. the contagion figures.

This calls into question a global economic rebound that looked solid, as, with the inability to control the virus or distribute vaccines equitably, there is a risk of new mutations emerging, first in emerging markets and then in newer markets. developed countries that had begun to repel the pandemic.

Even if that doesn’t happen, a two-speed recovery will hold back even countries with vaccinated populations by limiting foreign demand for their products and destabilizing supply chains. The International Monetary Fund said last month that the recovery will not reach a $ 9 trillion increase by 2025 unless faster progress is made to end the health crisis.

Before the pandemic, emerging and developing economies accounted for two-thirds of global growth and about 86% of the world’s population. The World Bank told them this week that they must prepare for the possibility of their recoveries losing steam. An incipient economic revival in India, the world’s sixth-largest economy, is being threatened by new restrictions on mobility in all provinces to stop a new wave of infections, which exceeded 200,000 a day in the last week.

“The new rise in cases represents a reality check for the global economy, as it is clear that the pandemic is not close to ending,” said Tuuli McCully, head of economics for Asia Pacific at Scotiabank. “Many low-income economies continue to face serious problems from COVID-19 and have a long way to go before returning to ‘normalcy’.”

More than 944 million vaccines have been administered in 170 countries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, enough doses for 6.2% of the world’s population. But the distribution is uneven, with people in higher-income countries getting vaccinated about 25 times faster than those in lower-income countries.

“I see it as a race between virus mutations and vaccine implementation,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Many people don’t know that, although the 1918 Spanish flu is believed to It started in the US and then spread to Europe, finally the countries that were most affected were emerging markets. It is a threatening sign that history repeats itself ”.

The spread of cases threatens what is projected to be a V-shaped recovery for global growth, led by the United States and China. The IMF currently expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, the most in four decades of data. But he knows that the longer the pandemic lasts, the more difficult it will be to meet that projection.

“The window of opportunity is closing fast,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. “The longer it takes for vaccine production and deployment to accelerate, the more difficult it will be to achieve these advances.”

The IMF modeled a downside scenario in which vaccine supply bottlenecks and other logistical problems allow existing variants of the virus to take hold and new mutations to occur, leading to six-month delays in advanced economies and nine months in emerging markets to achieve herd immunity.

Under such a scenario – persistently high contagion rates and deaths that slow the normalization of mobility – global growth could be 1.5 percentage points lower than in the baseline scenario in 2021 and one percentage point higher below the baseline. in 2022.

The pace of vaccinations in the coming months and their ability to withstand new variants will dictate the recovery from here, according to Ben Emons, managing director of global macroeconomic strategy at Medley Global Asesores in New York.

