50 percent of Mexico’s exports are driven by global value chains to provide other countries with some inputs of which it is part, said Luz María de la Mora, undersecretary of foreign trade of the Ministry of Economy (SE) .

In such a way that half of the exports depend on the participation of the Country in the global value chains (from which supplies are offered and some production process is completed) said De la Mora during the virtual presentation Mexico-United States production chains States and the response of the Mexican private sector.

The products of the automotive and auto parts, electrical-electronic and machinery and equipment sectors are concentrated in this percentage, stressed the undersecretary. Likewise, 50 percent of the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is driven and depends on whether it is part of these value chains, he stressed.

De la Mora considered that with the trade war between the United States and China and the distance that was generated between the two countries, Mexico can have a greater participation by supplying the productive chains of those nations.

“In this restructuring of value chains, Mexico can, without a doubt, be considered an ideal place to participate in this new reality, in this new configuration of production chains in North America,” said de la Mora.

He added that the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will be an enormous opportunity for North America to remain dynamic and competitive. Given the strong impact that the current pandemic will bring, it is necessary to strengthen value chains to strengthen the economy, added De la Mora.

For his part, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), said that the reopening of the plants in Mexico will take place after compliance with security measures, but that it is also necessary to take care of the transfers of the workers.

For the reopening of plants and companies, it is necessary to take care of transport logistics, since no matter how much measures are taken within the workplace, employees can acquire the disease on the way to work from home and vice versa , explained the president of the CCE.

Salazar Lomelín recalled that in April sales by the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) fell 26 percent, in real terms.

