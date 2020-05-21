..- Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand began participating in a trial to determine if two antimalarial drugs can prevent Covid-19, including one that US President Donald Trump said he has been taking.

The study, involving more than 40,000 healthcare workers in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America, wants to determine if chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could play a role in fighting the new coronavirus.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

The demand for hydroxychloroquine rose after Trump promoted it in early April. The president this week that he was taking it as a preventive medicine, despite medical warnings about its use.

Leading researchers in Thailand and Britain said their “COPCOV” study would end the debate.

“We still don’t know if anything works against Covid-19,” Professor Nicholas White of Oxford University, co-investigator of the study, told ..

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

“The only way we can find out if things are beneficial overall is to do large, well-conducted clinical trials,” said White, who works at the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) in Bangkok.

The team claimed that laboratory evidence showed that antimalarial drugs could be effective in preventing or treating Covid-19, but that there was no conclusive evidence. Accord Healthcare has donated hydroxychloroquine and a similar placebo.

Doctors who have tested positive will not be able to participate.

Follow the information about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy

Trump said on May 18 that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, and that many front-line medical workers were also, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about its use.