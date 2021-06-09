Global temperature could rise above 1.5 ° C by 2025

“This high-level scientific study shows that we are moving quantifiably and inexorably closer to the less ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. It is a new wake-up call on the need to accelerate the adoption of global commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, “explains WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.” Today, progress Technological technologies make it possible to trace greenhouse gas emissions to their sources in order to precisely target reduction measures “, he adds.

This data also reminds us that it is necessary invest and work towards adaptationas many of the effects of climate change are unavoidable. “Only half of the 193 WMO Members have state-of-the-art early warning services. Countries should continue their efforts to develop services that will be essential to support adaptation in climate-sensitive sectors – such as health, water, agriculture and renewable energy– and promote early warning systems that reduce the negative consequences of extreme events. In addition to limitations in early warning services, there is a serious lack of meteorological observations, particularly in Africa and island States, which greatly impairs the accuracy of early warnings, not only in these areas, but in all areas. the world. And we must also invest in basic networks, “says Taalas.

Far from meeting the Paris targets

The aim of the Paris Agreement is to keep the global temperature increase this century well below 2 ° C relative to pre-industrial levels, and to continue efforts to limit this increase to 1.5 ° C. However, national emission reduction commitments – so-called nationally determined contributions – are currently well below what is necessary to achieve that goal.. In any case, this message should not be an excuse to delay or abandon climate change mitigation actions, since the 1.5 ° C figure does not indicate, a priori, a ceiling from which a collapse will come. If you can limit the increase to 2 ° C instead of 3 ° C, it will be a gain, 3 will always be better than 3.5, and so on.