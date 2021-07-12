Global Superstar Jake Paul takes on former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in the Showtime PPV® feature on Sunday, August 29

Paul will take the next step of his boxing journey against the mighty woodley in a fight that will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets on sale Thursday, July 22

NEW YORK (July 12, 2021) – Professional boxer and global superstar Jake “The Troubled Boy” Paul will face the most demanding challenge of his nascent career when he meets the former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley in the main event of a professional boxing event the Sunday, August 29 live by SHOWTIME PPV from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from Cleveland, Ohio.

After dominating the three initial opponents of his career as a professional boxer, Paul continues to increase the difficulty level of his rivals by seeing their faces with Woodley, a decorated mixed martial arts champion who knew how to occupy the throne of the UFC from the 2016 until the 2019. On Sunday, August 29, Paul will seek to excite his legion of fans and silence his critics in front of the people of his native Cleveland in the eight-round main event from cruiserweight, played at a catchweight of 190 pounds.

Paul Y Woodley will be face to face during a sizzling press conference this Tuesday, July 13 at The Angels throbbing their long awaited fight. The press conference will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Jake Paul’s YouTube channel.

This special Sunday night event is presented and produced by Most Valuable Promotions Y SHOWTIME PPV, and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The pay-per-view broadcast will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will feature a full preliminary card of professional boxing fights with a lot on the line as the Puerto Rican star and World Featherweight Champion of the WBC / WBO Amanda “La Verdadera” Serrano defending his titles against the Mexican world super bantamweight champion Yamileth Market.

Barstool Sportsbook is the Official Sports Betting Partner for the event, which will be a unique and fully integrated alliance.

Tickets to the main event will be on sale starting Thursday, July 22 at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) is 24 years old and a globally recognized content creator. He began his career as a professional boxer in January 2020 proving to be an influential participant in the sporting environment with his outgoing personality and rapidly developing skills.

The Cleveland native currently trains and resides in Puerto Rico under the tutelage of former professional boxing contender BJ Flores, who has been training Jake since his first fight as a professional. After knocking out YouTube star influencer AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson in their first two contests, Paul quickly dispatched former mixed martial arts champion Ben Askren with a first round knockout in April this year. . The victory over Askren marked the first time he prevailed against a seasoned professional fighter, and now he faces an even tougher challenge against Woodley.

“I grew up going to see the Cavs, Browns and Indians play on weekends, dreaming of being able to show off to the people of my city as they used to”, He said Paul. “On August 29, that dream will come true. My biggest challenge yet, in front of the city that made me who I am, on pay-per-view for the whole world to see me knock out a UFC champion. I also love that Amanda Serrano is a part of this card, she stands out as the most prolific knockout artist in female boxing. What a night awaits us! ”.

Woodley (19-7-1 in MMA) comes from St. Louis, Missouri, and has a notable track record in combat sports. He was crowned the UFC champion in July 2016, defeating Robbie lawler in the first round of that contest to later defend his title successfully four times. Before competing in the UFC, Woodley served in the promotion of Strikeforce MMA for SHOWTIME and amassed an 8-1 record from 2009 to 2012. Widely considered one of the most dangerous punchers in the history of the game. UFC, Woodley he prevailed by TKO or submission in 14 of his 19 bouts.

“I am a grown man”, He said Woodley. “I don’t play with children. They brought me out to take out the garbage. no problem!”.

Highlander She is the most decorated woman in the history of women’s boxing and is 40-1-1 with 30 knockouts as a professional. She was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where he trains with his sister and former featherweight champion Cindy Serrano.

The 32-year-old boxer has emerged as champion in each division between 115 and 140 pounds, earning belts in two different divisions with just four months to go between fights in September 2018 and January 2019. Serrano earned her world champion belts featherweight WBC and the OMB during a high-profile fight against Heather Hardy in 2019, and most recently defended her titles by knocking out Argentine three-division world champion Daniela Bermúdez in March.

Market (18-2, 5 KOs) comes from Chihuahua, Mexico with the super bantamweight title in his hands since November 2019, and will seek to become monarch of two different divisions when she challenges Highlander August 29th. The 23-year-old was crowned by unanimous decision against Fatuma zarika, avenging her previous loss to Zarika in her first title fight. Mercado is on a streak with six wins in a row before this event, including wins against his compatriot Julissa Guzman and the previously undefeated Angelica Rascon in the 2021.

This will be the first sporting event produced in conjunction with the company Most Valuable Promotions from Jake Paul. Jake paul Y Nakisa Bidarian They will be the Executive Producers of the event.

