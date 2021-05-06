Global sugar market would see surplus in 2021/22: Datagro

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The global sugar market is expected to go from a deficit of 1.51 million tons in the 2020/21 cycle (October-September) to a surplus of 2.74 million tons in 2021/22, said the Wednesday the sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro.

Plinio Nastari, Datagro’s chief analyst, stated that the recovery of crops in Thailand, good production in India and improvements in agricultural returns in Europe, despite frost in France, are the main factors behind the change from a deficit to a surplus in the new cycle.

(Report by Marcelo Teixeira. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)