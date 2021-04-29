Global spending on Covid-19 vaccines: $ 157 billion through 2025

Vaccination against Covid-19 is just beginning, but with the emergence of new variants it is likely that new booster doses will be necessary. (Photo: iStock)

Global spending on vaccines against Covid-19 is far from over and it is estimated that until 2025, immunization will cost about $ 157 billion.

The first stage of vaccination in the world is just beginning and is still there are countries that do not have the vaccine to start the immunization process.

The global advance in vaccination It is estimated to end in 2022Then it will be necessary to apply reinforcements, which will mean new expenses for the national finances.

Global spending on vaccines against Covid-19

Spending on vaccines against Covid-19 was calculated from the behavior of the virus against its mutations and the effectiveness of vaccines that currently apply.

According to research conducted by the health data company, IQVIA, in the coming years people who have already been vaccinated will need a new booster dose every two years.

The continued emergence of viral variants makes an endemic virus the most likely outcome, the company said in a statement.

Vaccine immunity time

Until now it is still too early to define the time in which hePeople vaccinated against Covid-19 should receive a vaccine.

What the first data shows is that immunity from vaccines varies from three to eight months after receiving the second dose.

In the case of laboratories like Pfizer, they have already admitted that their clients or those who have received their vaccine, they will need a third booster dose 9 to 12 months later.

What the scientists hope is that, although booster doses are necessary in the future, the body will call on the cellular memory to be prepared against SARS-CoV-2.

Another challenge will have to be resolved if current vaccines remain effective against new mutations and variants Let them surge.

It will not only be spent on Covid-19

Global spending on vaccines against Covid-19 will not be the only one that governments will have to solve.

In the statement, IQVIA estimates that global drug spending will hit $ 1.6 trillion in 2025, excluding global spending on Covid-19 vaccines.

“The success of countries around the world in implementing a global vaccination program – unprecedented in speed and scope – will be key to prospects for the use of all drugs through 2025 and beyond,” said Murray Aitken. , Senior Vice President of IQVIA and Executive Director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.

He noted that it is planned that spending on vaccines is the highest this year, with 54,000 million dollars, given that vaccination campaigns are active around the world.

The amount is estimated to decline to $ 11 billion in 2025, as increasing competition and vaccine volumes will cause a decrease in their prices.

A budget challenge

According to the IQVIA Global Drug Spending Report: Projected spending on Covid-19 vaccines represents 2% of the nearly $ 7 trillion estimated to be spent on all prescription drugs during the period to 2025.

According to the report, excluding the cost of vaccines against Covid-19, total spending on drugs is estimated to be a drop of 68,000 million dollars over the course of six years compared to the period 2020 to 2025, if the pandemic had not occurred. .

Although the growth in sales of new classes of drugs and vaccines is unprecedented, it is similar to the $ 130 billion spent to find and market a hepatitis C therapy between 2014 and 2020, Aitken said in an interview.

(With information from IQVIA and Reuters)