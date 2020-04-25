Shipments will drop almost 20% due to the health crisis, which leaves foreign workers in a vulnerable situation.

..- Remittances sent by migrants are going to register an “unprecedented” fall – with a decrease of almost 20% – due to the crisis due to the new coronavirus that leaves foreign workers in a highly vulnerable situation, projected the World Bank .

According to a report published this Wednesday by the World Bank, remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean are going to fall 19.3% and the entity warned that the costs of sending money could increase due to the crisis.

The study projects that remittance shipments to low- and middle-income countries will drop 19.7% worldwide to $ 445 billion, representing a crucial loss of income for many vulnerable households.

“A drop of this magnitude is unprecedented in the records we have,” Dilip Ratha, chief economist in charge of migration and remittances at the Bank, told reporters.

Ratha said that during the 2009 global crisis, the drop was 8% and that there was a very fast rebound.

“The current economic recession caused by COVID-19 is causing profound damage to the ability to send money home and makes it more vital that we shorten the time to recovery in advanced economies,” said the Bank.

Despite the decline, these shipments will be an even more important source of income in low- and middle-income countries as an even wider drop in foreign direct investment is expected, at around 35%, the Bank said.

In some countries, shipments of migrant workers represent up to a quarter of GDP, including South Sudan, Haiti, Nepal, Montenegro, and Tonga.

The costs of sending money

The Bank noted that in 2019 the flows to Latin America and the Caribbean grew 7.3% to 95,000 million, although reflecting a disparate reality, with a greater growth in shipments of emigrants from Brazil, Guatemala and Honduras, with an expansion of the flow about 12%.

In contrast, money from workers in Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Panama rose only 6%, and remittances from Bolivians and Paraguayans fell 3.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

According to figures from the Washington-based entity, the cost of sending $ 200 to the region was around 5.97% in the first quarter of 2020, but with the COVID-19 crisis these costs could increase due to various factors such as the office closings and security risks, among others.

In different regions the impact of the drop in remittances will be felt differently: in Europe and Central Asia it will be 27.5%; in sub-Saharan Africa, 23.1%; in South Asia, 22.1%; in the Middle East and North Africa, 19.6%; and Southeast Asia and the Pacific, 13%.

Efforts to contain the pandemic are causing a sharp slowdown, and according to the report, the recession may continue beyond 2021.

The Bank pointed out that in this context immigrants are especially vulnerable to loss of wages since they tend to concentrate in urban areas and work in the service area, which was hit hard by restrictions and confinement.