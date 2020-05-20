Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 are concerned that many fans are struggling with the global recession because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many countries around the world are likely to experience deep financial problems with restrictions and blockages. Sporting events have also been postponed, including the Euro, which was due to start next month but has been moved to 2021.

Qatar still expects six of its eight stadiums to be completed by the end of this year, despite the disruption due to covid-19. The World Cup is scheduled for November and December 2022, instead of the traditional competition in June and July, which guarantees extra time for the resumption of international travel.

“By 2022, I am optimistic that we will overcome this pandemic,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the World Cup organizing committee, on Wednesday. “It will be one of the first opportunities for everyone to celebrate together, get involved, get people together.”

Qatar promises that the World Cup will be accessible to fans, but the small gas-rich nation has been affected by the closure of economic activity in many countries. State-owned Qatar Airways, one of the sponsors of the World Cup, said it will cut jobs, as the global aviation industry is severely hampered in this period.

“There is always a concern about the global economy, which should hinder the possibility that fans can travel to celebrate the World Cup,” said Al Thawadi. “We are still committed to ensuring the balance to have an affordable World Cup, at an affordable price for fans, as well as functional for the industry and for the service of supply suppliers.”

