London. The five festivals of culture, theater, music, literature and art that transform the city of Edinburgh every summer will cease to be held this August due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Called Boreal Summer Festivals, they have been canceled for the first time in more than 70 years, organizers reported Wednesday.

With 25,000 artists from over 70 countries, the gatherings attract audiences of around 4.5 million people to the Scottish capital every August. It is the first time they have been canceled since the festival debuted in 1947, after World War II.

Shona McCarthy, Executive Director of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, explained: “It is heartbreaking that Fringe and the sister festivals in August do not take place as planned this year.

However, after being advised and considering all options, we believe this is the only appropriate response, he added.

Following the Second World War, the Edinburgh International Festival was founded to promote reconciliation through art.

Attracting thousands of aspiring comedians, the Fringe began the same year when eight theater companies appeared without an invitation to perform on the sidelines of the first international festival.

Both encounters were joined at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, bringing together folk and military interpreters in 1950. Book and art fairs were added in 1983 and 2004.

Cultural and social role

Fergus Linehan, director of the Edinburgh International Festival, noted that the gatherings played a very important role in the cultural, social and economic life of Edinburgh and Scotland, and that the decision had not been taken lightly.

This festival was born out of adversity, out of an urgent need to reconnect and rebuild, Linehan said.

The current crisis gives everyone at the festival a similar sense of urgency. Work begins immediately for the 2021 festival season that will boost both our spirit and our economy, he said.

The festivals, now five, which include the popular Fringe of dark and mainstream artists, taken together, are considered the second-largest cultural gathering in the world after the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last week due to the pandemic.

The safety of participants, the public, residents and everyone connected to our festivals will always come first, said Shona McCarthy.

In addition to being a heavy financial blow (up to $ 1.2 billion), the write-off is also for many in the arts in the UK.

This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is absolutely the right one, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon noted that the Scottish government was looking to redistribute support given to festivals to ensure that artists and freelancers receive their payments. He also promised government help so that festivals can come back even stronger.

Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, known as the comedy duo Scummy Mummies who had 25 fully sold shows in Edinburgh last year, told The Associated Press that they were very sad about the cancellation as the atmosphere in the city during festivals is brilliant. .

