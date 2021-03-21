Global outage of WhatsApp and Instagram: the last event is not the longest

Late on Friday, the popular Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram services suffered a global outage, including in India, lasting almost 45 minutes, preventing users of these applications from accessing, sending or receiving messages on these platforms.

Friday night downtime

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp and the photo-sharing service Instagram went offline just before 11 p.m. IST. It lasted until around 11:45 PM for some users, after which they were able to use these services. In addition to these popular apps, other Facebook services such as Facebook game streams were also affected.

‘Technical inconvenience’

While Facebook, the parent company of both apps, did not give a specific reason, a company spokesperson attributed the outage to “a technical problem” that “caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services.”

Millions of users reach

In India alone, there are 53 million WhatsApp users and 21 million million Instagram users. According to the popular downtime reporting service Downdetector, more than 49 percent of WhatsApp users faced connection problems, 48 ​​percent of people were unable to send or receive messages on the platform, and 2 percent were unable. log in. Downdetector also showed that around 66 percent of Instagram users were unable to access the app’s feed or its official website.

Not a new occurrence

In 2020 alone, there were four major WhatsApp outages, the most significant of which was in January, lasting around three hours. After this, there was one in April, followed by a two-hour hiatus in July and a short one in August.