Global OEM selects Eaton’s power distribution technology for its new electric vehicle platform

Eaton, the energy management company, announces that its eMobility business has been awarded a contract to supply Bussmann ™ series power distribution units (UDEs) and fuses to a global vehicle manufacturer. Eaton’s products will be used in a new model of light commercial battery electric vehicle (VEB), a rapidly growing segment in these types of vehicles. The UDE design can be expanded to apply to a wide range of future vehicles within the portfolio.

UDEs, also known as junction boxes or fuse boxes, connect the main battery power to the rest of the vehicle, similar to a household distribution panel that connects the main power source to each of the branch circuits of the house. On the other hand, while distributing energy throughout the vehicle, UDEs fulfill a safety function by providing protection to the circuits.

Eaton’s eMobility business wins the supply deal thanks to the unique features it can offer over its competitors, including full integration of Bussmann series fuses into UDEs for the protection of four auxiliary circuits.

“Thanks to Eaton’s extensive experience and the application of circuit protection and fuse technology, UDE was integrated at levels that others could not match,” said Kevin Calzada, director of global product strategy, Power Distribution and Protection, Eaton’s eMobility business. “Eaton has secured this program because of its technical agility in the design of the UDE features and the guarantee of high reliability in the system.”

Eaton’s eMobility team leveraged its extensive experience in the electrical industry to design a functional, cost-effective product that meets the stringent requirements for vehicle circuit protection. The UDEs also underwent rigorous testing to ensure long-term reliability.

“Fuse durability simulations are unique in the industry and help OEMs reduce risk,” explained Calzada. “If not specified correctly, auxiliary fuses can have nuisance tripping problems, but with our experts directing their coordination, we were able to demonstrate high long-term reliability by analyzing the size of the fuses.”

The manufacturer also required UDEs to offer multiple levels of security. Eaton UDEs are uniquely designed for box access to ensure safe repair and service. In addition, Eaton units feature a test port that allows an electrical meter to be used as a probe to make contact with miniature circuit boards that signal if the unit is still charged, preventing the technician from coming into contact with the high voltage. tension.

Eaton’s eMobility business was formed through the combination of products, experience and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical and Vehicle groups. Eaton plans to continue developing new products and technologies, including smart diagnostics, smart power electronics, and predictive health monitoring systems, to strengthen its global capabilities and deliver smart electrification solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle customers. and off-road. Learn more about Eaton’s eMobility business at Eaton.com/eMobility.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through energy management technologies and services. We supply sustainable solutions that help the customer to effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical energy, in a safer, more efficient and more reliable way. In 2020, Eaton’s revenue was $ 17.9 billion, with product sales to customers in more than 175 countries. The company has approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

