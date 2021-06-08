LONDON, Jun 8 (.) – Members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) recorded 44 deaths in 2020, compared with 287 deaths in 2019, when a dam collapse in Brazil ended the life of 270 people.

Mining companies are under heavy pressure from shareholders and governments to comply with their own environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Some have begun to link executive bonuses to their performances at EGS.

ICMM, which had 28 members in 2021, including the world’s largest miners BHP and Rio Tinto, has published its safety performance since 2012 to improve internal reporting and foster a culture of openness. “As an industry we must do better. Forty-four people lost their lives while working in 2020, which is a stark reminder of the tireless efforts required to eliminate deaths and achieve our goal of zero injuries,” said ICMM Executive Director, Rohitesh Dhawan. Before 2012, there was no reliable global data on fatalities in one of the world’s most dangerous jobs, where employees face a variety of hazards, both above and below ground.

The collapse of a Vale dam in 2019, which unleashed an avalanche of mining waste in the Brazilian city of Brumadinho, pushed boardrooms to shake up the structure and skill set of their top management to further improve controls. South Africa had the highest number of deaths last year, accounting for 50% of the deaths recorded by the London-based ICMM.

In the report, the company said it would relaunch its SafeWork 2013 initiative to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries this year, after conducting a review in 2020.

