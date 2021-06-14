Global minimum tax would deliver an extra US $ 150,000M to governments

(Bloomberg) – A global minimum corporate tax would generate about $ 150 billion in additional revenue for governments around the world, according to the official who oversees frenzied talks to reach a deal between 139 countries in the coming weeks.

“This is not an anecdotal amount,” Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said on BFM Business television channel Monday. “In a way, this is the end of the work on a regulation of globalization for greater tax justice.”

After seven years of technical work on a review of international taxation, OECD negotiators will meet in Paris on June 30 with the aim of making a proposal before a summit of the Group of 20 industrialized countries to be held in July. This follows an agreement between the Group of Seven to set a floor on corporate tax rates of “at least 15%” instead of the current average of between 6% and 7%.

Saint-Aman’s US $ 150 billion estimate considers the OECD’s agreement on the minimum tax, as well as a revised version of existing US measures on taxing foreign earnings known as GILTI.

Along with negotiations on a global minimum rate, the OECD is also working on a system to divide between governments the rights to tax multinationals, particularly technology companies. The G7 proposed applying new regulations to the “largest and most profitable” companies, but that has raised concerns that Amazon.Com Inc. will not be included due to its low margins.

Saint-Amans said those concerns are a “bogus debate” because the OECD plans to segment its operations to isolate the high-margin cloud services operations from the online retailer.

Read more

“The draft agreement envisions that the profits from the cloud would be part of the solution and would be shared among states,” said Saint Amans, adding that the political push to prevent companies from accumulating profits in tax havens and a need for Governments repairing their finances after the pandemic means a G20 deal is possible.

Original Note: $ 150 Billion Prize Is In Sight for Global Talks on Minimum Tax

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP