Global Materials Stocks Near Low: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Investors in global materials stocks are not waiting to see if the cooling in metals prices can reignite. A global industry gauge has fallen near its lowest level this year against the broader market and has underperformed by nearly 7 percentage points over the past month. The Bloomberg Industrial Metals subindex has fallen 3% over the same period, bringing year-to-date gains to 16% as investors weigh concerns about demand in China and the outlook for the world economy.

