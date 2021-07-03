GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise, bonds fall after US labor data

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Huw Jones

NEW YORK, Jul 2 (.) – Global stocks rose on Friday after a positive labor data in the United States showed that the largest global economy ended the second quarter with a strong growth momentum, while bonds fell on concerns from investors on the Federal Reserve’s response.

* A report showed that job growth in the United States accelerated in June, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 850,000 jobs after advancing 583,000 in May, although the unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 5.9% .

* The MSCI World Stock Index gained 0.12% and the pan-European STOXX improved 0.2%, while in the United States, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.

* “It was a dream report for the capital markets, stocks and bonds,” said Darrell Cronk of Wells Fargo. “It was perfect. There were enough jobs that you would want to see, but not enough to worry people that the Fed might have to act sooner.”

* Still, gold rose more than 1% earlier in the day, approaching $ 1,800 thanks to a weaker dollar, as investors weigh the chances of the Fed adjusting its policy following the report.

* The price of benchmark 10-year bonds fell, yielding 1.4407%.

* The dollar depreciated from a three-month high, pressured by some of the weaker details in the labor report. Employment in the United States is still some 6.8 million jobs below its February 2020 peak and there are a record 9.3 million job openings.

* The dollar index was down 0.065% and the euro was down 0.13% to $ 1.1833. The yen strengthened 0.19% to 111.30 per dollar.

* Spot gold was up 0.4% at $ 1,782.81 an ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.41% at $ 1,783.10 an ounce.

* Crude prices were little changed after OPEC + ministers postponed a production policy meeting.

(Reporting by Huw Jones in London and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)