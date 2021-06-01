GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit new record, crude rises in big data week

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Jun 1 (Reuters) – Global stocks hit a new high on Tuesday and the price of crude rose as markets ignored accelerating inflation and waited for economic data this week in the United States, which should be expected. give more clues about the health of the world’s largest economy.

* Risky markets have dosed their gains in recent weeks, as some traders balance optimism over the reopening of some key markets after the pandemic lockdowns with concerns about higher inflation that could cause central banks to control their stimulus programs.

* The recovery from COVID-19 also remains uneven in many parts of the world, with exports picking up as broader economic activity remains complicated by measures to contain further outbreaks.

* Against this backdrop, Eurozone inflation in May was higher than expected, driven by rising energy costs, above the European Central Bank’s target close to but below 2% and with even higher levels expected later in the year.

* The US employment data to be released on Friday should also offer firmer guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy action in the short term.

* MSCI’s broader measure of global stocks rose 0.3% to a new high, led by gains in major European indices and a 1.1% advance in the STOXX 600.

* S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures improved 0.4%, pointing to a higher open on Wall Street.

* “Although global equities are now around 20% above their pre-pandemic highs, a combination of strong earnings growth and reasonable valuations relative to a still low bond yield points to a further rise in stocks. stocks, “said Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management.

Continue reading the story

* Overnight, MSCI’s broader index of Asia Pacific equities excluding Japan climbed 0.6%, hitting a month-high and pushing total earnings so far this year to more than 7%.

* South Korean papers rose 0.6% after a jump in exports in May and Chinese stocks rose 0.2% on data that showed manufacturing activity expanded in May at its fastest pace so far. anus.

* Concerns about global inflation have pushed gold higher 8% this month, hovering above $ 1,900, although the gold metal lost initial gains for the session and was down 0.2%.

* For their part, crude oil prices extended their gains above 2% during an OPEC + meeting and due to optimism about a growth in fuel demand in the coming months.

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)