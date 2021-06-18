GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks and bonds are hit by Fed stance; dollar advances

By Marc Jones and Chris Prentice

LONDON / WASHINGTON, Jun 17 (.) – Global stock markets were headed for their biggest decline in weeks on Thursday, with U.S. stocks moving in volatile session after the Federal Reserve indicated it could raise interest rates at a rapid pace. faster than assumed.

* Yields on US Treasuries and the dollar rose sharply after the unexpected announcement. The greenback hit a two-month high and the return on 10-year debt – a key driver of global borrowing costs – was consolidating its biggest rise since early March.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index appeared on track to end a nine-day winning streak – the longest since 2017 – with a decline of 0.2%. Tokyo closed earlier with a decline close to 1%.

* At 1453 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 138.93 points, or 0.41%, to 33,893.22; the S&P 500 index rose 7.25 points, or 0.17%, to 4,231.07 units; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 112.74 points, or 0.81%, at 14,151.52 points.

* An unexpected spike in US jobless claims briefly pushed bullion prices higher since heavy losses for the session, before spot gold plunged more than 2%.

* Markets moved fast and discounted the risk of a forward action. Fed fund futures changed and now await the first rate hike in late 2022. The yield on the 10-year bonds jumped from less than 1.49% to a high of 1.594%.

* The dollar left its recent narrow trading ranges and extended yesterday’s 0.9% advance against a basket of prominent currencies, setting a new two-month high at 91.849 units.

* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s tight turn caused Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to abandon their forecasts that the dollar would weaken against the euro, although others weren’t so sure.

* Agnès Belaisch of the Barings Investment Institute said that the fact that the Fed is not going to raise rates soon is good for global growth and that currency markets will therefore outperform Wednesday’s turn.

* “(Powell) said they won’t do anything in the next two years, which is an impact wrapped in good news,” Belaisch said. “I think it gave the markets a free hand to go up.”

* The euro depreciated to $ 1.19206 from just over $ 1.20 in the Asian session and the greenback was approaching its 2021 high against its Japanese peer, trading at 110.42 yen.

* Crude prices were down more than 0.5%, driven by the prospect of stronger global demand and still tight supply. Brent hit its highest since April 2019 before entering profit-taking and facing resistance from a strong dollar.

(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Chris Prentice in Washington; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)