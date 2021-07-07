GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street targets higher open ahead of Fed minutes

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Jul 7 (.) – US equity index futures rose on Wednesday and world stocks stabilized below recent records as investors await the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting in search of signs of downside. a turn in the monetary policy of the United States.

* Investors were nervous about riskier assets ahead of the June minutes, which will likely show how serious members are about reducing their asset purchases and when interest rate hikes could start.

* “If the minutes really push down, we’re going to see gold and the dollar rise and equities decline,” said HYCM’s Giles Coghlan.

* The MSCI World Stock Index was little changed at 723.52, after hitting a record 726.11 on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures were up 0.18 after losing 0.20% overnight.

* European stocks were up 0.52% after Tuesday’s weak session. German stocks were up 0.83% and the British FTSE 100 0.5%.

Expectations of a tighter tone from the Fed were helping to propel the dollar against a basket of six leading currencies, to 92,541, from a low of 92,003 reached yesterday and approaching a three-month highs touched recently.

* “Markets expect some clarity, but we’re not holding our breath,” said TD Securities’ Ned Rumpeltin. “Strategic ambiguity on the part of the Fed is probably where they will be best served.”

* The euro stabilized at $ 1.1819, close to a three-month low, following data on Tuesday that showed investor confidence in Germany fell much more than expected in July. The dollar appreciated 0.13% against its Japanese pair at 110.74 yen.

* The 10-year US Treasury yield declined to a four-and-a-half-month low, shedding 4 basis points to 1.33% after falling 8 points Tuesday, its biggest daily slide since February. Returns recovered some ground, at 1.3480%.

* Analysts said factors such as headlines about regulations in China, the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and a weak data from services in the United States were driving risk aversion.

* MSCI’s broader Asia-Pacific equity index excluding Japan fell 0.12% after hitting six-week lows, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.96%. Hong Kong stocks fell 0.4%, hovering around six-month lows, but leading Chinese stocks added 1.1%.

* In commodities, the price of crude rose 1.74% at 1147 GMT, while spot gold rose 0.58% to $ 1,806.60 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)