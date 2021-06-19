GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street heads to weak open, investors review recovery bets

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Jun 18 (.) – Wall Street headed for a weak open on Friday as investors weighed their bets on the recovery after the Fed’s aggressive stance further boosted the dollar, while also hurting prices of raw materials.

* US stock futures fell 0.5% to 0.7% and losses accelerated ahead of the market opening after St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said to CNBC that inflation was more intense than expected.

* Those comments sent the dollar index soaring to 92.074, its highest level in more than two months, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were back above 1.5% after Thursday’s slide. .

* While the Fed’s messages on Wednesday did not indicate a clear end to expansionary monetary policy measures such as bond purchases, the suggestion of faster-than-expected rate hikes showed its concern over inflation as the economy of the United States is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The comments led to movements such as a dramatic reversal of the yield curve of US Treasuries and the rise of the dollar, which detracted from the reflation operations that are betting on the recovery.

* “The Fed was very important to the psychology of the market and will continue to resonate for some time, but we knew it would come and it was just a question of when, after the improvement of the economies of the United States and the world,” said Ned Rumpeltin, strategist at TD Securities.

* On Friday, options and futures on stocks and stock indices also expire on Wall Street, which can trigger volatility in the markets near the close.

* In Europe, the pan-European STOXX index was down 0.75% to 455.88 points, just below Monday’s record high of 460.51.

* The MSCI Global Equity Index fell 0.23% to 713.24 points, after hitting a record high of 722.32 on Tuesday, while Paris and Frankfurt fell 0.6% to 1%.

* Shares in London were down 1.18% after data showed British retail sales unexpectedly fell last month as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions fueled spending on restaurants rather than stores.

* The dollar was heading for its best week in nearly nine months, as investors assessed that the extraordinary measures of monetary stimulus from the United States could end sooner than expected.

* The dollar fell slightly against the Japanese currency, at 110.13 yen, and was flat against the euro at 1.1909 dollars.

* The strength of the dollar drove oil lower for the second session in a row, while spot gold racked up a drop of around 5% in the week after the Fed hit the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven.

* Gold, which plunged after the Fed’s comments, was up slightly but was still heading for its worst week since March 2020. Spot gold was up 1.1% at $ 1,792 an ounce.

* Brent crude lost 0.7% to $ 72.53 a barrel, after closing at its highest price since April 2019 on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate oil from the United States, which on Wednesday hit its highest level since October 2018, it was down 0.66% to $ 70.57.

(Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Andrew Galbraith and Tom Westbrook; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)