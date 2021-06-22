GLOBAL MARKETS-US Stocks and Bond Yields Recover Some Losses; dollar falls

By Chris Prentice and Ritvik Carvalho

WASHINGTON / LONDON (.) – Wall Street indices rose on Monday and global stocks advanced in volatile session after hitting a four-week low earlier as investors still weighed the implications of the firm’s tighter stance. US Federal Reserve on its monetary policy.

* The dollar, meanwhile, fell from 10-week highs reached on Friday.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose after falling overnight to a four-month low of 1.354%. But the benchmark’s return was still trading well below its recent average of around 1.6%, marked after traders reacted to expectations of Fed rate hikes.

* Shares of banks, energy companies and other firms sensitive to economic fluctuations have fallen dramatically since the Fed meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank anticipated two quarter-percentage-point rate hikes in 2023.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.45%, while the S&P 500 added 1% and the Nasdaq Index added 0.2% around noon on the New York Stock Exchange.

* “Investors in favor of the bullish pace were regrouping in the morning (Monday) after the decline on Friday,” said Paul Hickey of the firm Bespoke Investment Group in a note sent to the market.

* Stocks in Asia followed the Wall Street slide on Friday and the Tokyo Nikkei Index lost 3% to below the 28,000 point threshold for the first time in a month. But stocks in Europe bucked the trend and the benchmark STOXX 600 index added 0.6%.

* The MSCI World Stock Index, which includes stock indicators for 49 countries, was up 0.5% after falling earlier on the day to its lowest level since May 24.

* In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index fell 0.4%, moving away from the 10-week ceiling of 92.408 units, after presenting its biggest weekly advance in more than a year on Friday.

* St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard fueled the market’s sell-off trend on Friday by saying that the shift toward tighter monetary policy was a “natural” response to economic growth, and especially to economic growth. inflation advance higher than anticipated, as the United States reactivates after the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reports by Chris Prentice, Ritvik Carvalho, Kevin Buckland and Herb Lash. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Janisse Huambachano)