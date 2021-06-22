in Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Stocks and Bond Yields Recover Some Losses; dollar falls

By Chris Prentice and Ritvik Carvalho

WASHINGTON / LONDON (.) – Wall Street indices rose on Monday and global stocks advanced in volatile session after hitting a four-week low earlier as investors still weighed the implications of the firm’s tighter stance. US Federal Reserve on its monetary policy.

* The dollar, meanwhile, fell from 10-week highs reached on Friday.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose after falling overnight to a four-month low of 1.354%. But the benchmark’s return was still trading well below its recent average of around 1.6%, marked after traders reacted to expectations of Fed rate hikes.

* Shares of banks, energy companies and other firms sensitive to economic fluctuations have fallen dramatically since the Fed meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank anticipated two quarter-percentage-point rate hikes in 2023.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.45%, while the S&P 500 added 1% and the Nasdaq Index added 0.2% around noon on the New York Stock Exchange.

* “Investors in favor of the bullish pace were regrouping in the morning (Monday) after the decline on Friday,” said Paul Hickey of the firm Bespoke Investment Group in a note sent to the market.

* Stocks in Asia followed the Wall Street slide on Friday and the Tokyo Nikkei Index lost 3% to below the 28,000 point threshold for the first time in a month. But stocks in Europe bucked the trend and the benchmark STOXX 600 index added 0.6%.

* The MSCI World Stock Index, which includes stock indicators for 49 countries, was up 0.5% after falling earlier on the day to its lowest level since May 24.

* In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index fell 0.4%, moving away from the 10-week ceiling of 92.408 units, after presenting its biggest weekly advance in more than a year on Friday.

* St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard fueled the market’s sell-off trend on Friday by saying that the shift toward tighter monetary policy was a “natural” response to economic growth, and especially to economic growth. inflation advance higher than anticipated, as the United States reactivates after the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reports by Chris Prentice, Ritvik Carvalho, Kevin Buckland and Herb Lash. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Janisse Huambachano)

Brendan Fraser looked different at the premiere of his latest movie

Kanako Murata confirms elbow injury after loss at UFC Vegas 29