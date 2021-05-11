GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech Giants Stock Liquidation Scares Global Stock Markets

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Global equity markets suffered a second day of heavy losses on Tuesday from a combination of inflation concerns, high valuations and an antitrust crackdown in China that brought down the planet’s most powerful tech giants.

* Europe hit a record high on Monday, but declines of more than 2% in the FTSE in London, the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris turned into a sea of ​​red ahead of what looks like another day’s decline in Wall Street.

* Asia also had a brutal night, with the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plummeting 3%, causing major regional equities measures to suffer their worst day in nearly two months.

* The versions on stricter regulations by Beijing caused a collapse of more than 3% of the Chinese technology heavyweights Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent – known as BATs-. Large food delivery company Meituan fell 9.8%, losing nearly $ 30 billion in value for the week.

* This decline followed Monday’s 3.6% drop in the FANG + index of US megacap firms, with drops of 6.4% at electric car pioneer Tesla and close to 2.5% at Apple. and Google.

* The old market adage of “sell in May” may be coming true for high-flying firms. Amazon has lost about $ 140 billion so far this month, Tesla over $ 77 billion, and FANGs combined, over $ 440 billion.

* The concern is that interest rates, which have been cut to help the world economy during the coronavirus pandemic, will start to rise again.

* The cost of raw materials, from copper to wood to wheat, has been rising since last month, testing the opinion of central bankers, who consider that the acceleration of inflation worldwide will be temporary while economies come out of their confinement due to COVID.

* In foreign exchange markets, speculation over the possibility that a rise in prices could erode the value of the dollar kept the greenback near a two-and-a-half-month low.

* Crude prices delivered previous gains and lost more than 1%, as concerns about a possible impact on demand from the rise in COVID-19 cases in Asia offset expectations that a major US pipeline will soon return to activity.

* In the metals markets, copper prices began to climb again, trading at $ 10,530 a ton, after hitting a record of $ 10,747.50 in the previous session. Iron ore was also stabilizing after jumping 7% on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)