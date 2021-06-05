GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise and dollar falls after US employment data that alleviates fear of inflation

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Global stocks, crude oil and gold rose on Friday as the dollar fell after a US labor report that showed hiring improvement in May, although not as much as expected. reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve will advance its monetary policy tightening.

* The long-awaited May nonfarm payroll report showed 559,000 jobs were created in May, a sharp rise in hiring since April, but below the 650,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index gained 0.4% after repeating the all-time high it reached this week, while MSCI’s global measure of stocks, which includes stocks from 50 countries, advanced 0.6%.

* A higher-than-forecast reading on payrolls would have compounded concerns that a robust economic recovery will force the Fed to consider lowering its bond purchases and raising interest rates.

* At 1613 GMT on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 102.29 points, or 0.29%, at 34,678.43; the S&P 500 index rose 26.78 points, or 0.63%, to 4,219.64 units; and the Nasdaq Composite added 183.84 points, or 1.35%, to 13,798.14 units.

* Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in an interview with CNBC that he welcomed the “good and solid” employment report, while predicting that more people will be able to return to work in the next couple of months, as the pandemic go back and vaccinations go up.

* The dollar index was down 0.365% and the euro improved 0.33% to $ 1.2164, below a multi-week high reached earlier in the day.

* Latin American currencies were firming up. The Mexican peso advanced 1.19% against the dollar, at 19.91 units, on the way to its biggest daily gain in three weeks, while the Brazilian real hovered around six-month peaks.

* Benchmark 10-year US Treasuries improved 16/32 in price, yielding 1.5738%, down from 1.627% the day before.

* In commodities, spot gold was up 1.2% at $ 1,893.04 an ounce, after plummeting 2% on Thursday, its biggest decline since February.

* Crude oil advanced around 0.5%, close to a two-year high, as OPEC + supply discipline and recovery in demand offset concerns about uneven COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in all the world.

(Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano and Carlos Serrano)