GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise and commodities advance on inflation fears

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar depreciated and a measure of global equity markets advanced slightly on Thursday as rising commodity prices encouraged the prospect of accelerating inflation and pushed investors back financially. sensitive.

* Aluminum prices were approaching levels last seen in 2018 and copper was flirting with 10-year highs.

* Gold climbed more than 1% as dollar weakness and declining US Treasury yields pushed bullion – a hedge against inflation – above the key psychological level of $ 1,800 an ounce .

* Debt yields were trailing in a narrow range as investors mostly ignored positive initial US jobless claims data and waited for the April non-farm payroll data to be released on Friday. .

* Investors fear inflation will be longer than the Federal Reserve thinks, which has said the rise in consumer prices will be temporary, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, New York.

* “Rising commodity prices in particular, shortages of semiconductors and shipping sources, for example, are of concern to the market,” Ghriskey said. “It’s a value or cyclical day in the (stock) market.”

* MSCI’s broader measure of global stocks, which includes stocks from 50 countries, was up 0.31% to 701.81 points. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed with a slight decrease of 0.1%.

* At 1800 GMT on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 138.55 points, or 0.41%, at 34,368.26; the S&P 500 index improved 9.28 points, or 0.22%, to 4,177.35 units; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 43.35 points, or 0.32%, to 13,535.67 units.

* The healthcare sector was hit by the collapse of vaccine manufacturers after President Joe Biden backed making a patent exemption against COVID-19, but losses were limited by the positive employment report .

* Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 1% and almost 2%.

* In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei jumped 1.8% after five days of no holiday trading. Chinese papers were also trading for the first time since last week, with the benchmark CSI300 losing 1.2%, led by declines in biotech firms.

* The bond yield curve flattened for the fifth session as returns at the long end stalled on rising investor demand and the Fed’s repeated assertion of its cautious stance. The spread between the yield on two-year and 10-year notes fell to 140.8 basis points.

* The dollar index was down 0.301%; the euro improved 0.37% to $ 1.205; and the yen strengthened 0.09% to 109.10 against the greenback.

* Crude prices lost their initial gains and fell around 1.5% despite the sharp decline in oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of hydrocarbons.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)