GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Hideyuki Sano

LONDON / TOKYO, June 14 (.) – Stock markets hit highs on Monday and returns on U.S. government debt were trading near three-month lows, on the slightest concern over rising inflation and ahead of this week’s meeting. of the Federal Reserve.

* The MSCI World Stock Index and STOXX 600 rose 0.3% to record highs, driven by the outlook for an economic recovery from COVID-19 and anticipation of a dovish monetary policy by central banks.

* Recovery bets also pushed oil to highs since May 2019.

* S&P futures rose 0.1% after the market apparently deemed Thursday’s US inflation data and rising factory prices in China to be temporary or manageable.

* Goldman Sachs economists said concerns that rising inflation will derail the market recovery or lead to considerably higher bond yields were likely misplaced.

* The return on the 10-year US Treasury bond stood at 1.4619%, with investors apparently less concerned about inflation.

* Many participants expect the Fed to repeat its dovish view at the two-day meeting starting Tuesday.

* Asian markets were calmer with China, Hong Kong and Australia closed for holidays. The Nikkei gained 0.7%, while MSCI’s Asia Pacific Stock Index outside of Japan was down 0.2%.

* In currency markets, the euro has lost strength after the European Central Bank last week showed no willingness to reduce its stimulus. The mainland currency was trading at $ 1.2109 after falling to a one-month low of $ 1.2093 on Friday.

* The yen was trading at 109.68 per dollar, while the British pound traded hands at $ 1.4108.

* Bitcoin was clinging to earnings over the weekend, when Elon Musk pointed to the possible resumption of Tesla transactions using the token. It was trading at $ 39,267.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)

