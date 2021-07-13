GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after inflation data in the US

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, Jul 13 (.) – Global stocks fell away from their record highs on Tuesday as investors digested news that U.S. consumer prices hit their biggest rise in 13 years, bolstering expectations of a tightening. of the Federal Reserve.

* The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month, its biggest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May, the Labor Department said.

* “It was a very, very strong number,” said Kathy Lien of BK Asset Management in New York. “It reinforced the history of the Fed adjustment, the dollar has been consolidating since the beginning of the week and I think it is the push it needed to renew its gains.”

* The MSCI World Stock Index fell slightly, after hitting a record high earlier in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after hitting a new peak earlier in the session and the main Wall Street measurements were down slightly.

* The broader Asia-Pacific equity index excluding Japan gained 1%, its best daily advance since late June, led by a 1.6% gain in Hong Kong. The Japanese Nikkei improved 0.5% and Australian stocks were broadly flat.

* Investors are immersed in a busy week, marked by the start of the corporate earnings season in the United States and the testimony that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will offer before Congress, which will be analyzed for signs about the calendar of a potential adjustment.

* Concerns that the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery has raised appetite for the safety of US bonds.

* Yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell last week to a five-month low of 1.25%. Although markets have stabilized since then, returns remain low at 1.3577%.

* In exchange markets, the dollar index rose 0.4% to 92.541 units.

* In commodities, crude was little changed and spot gold improved 0.1% to $ 1,806.90 an ounce.

