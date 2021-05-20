GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets rebound despite concern over stimulus withdrawal, cryptocurrencies rise

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Stock exchanges in Europe were tentatively bouncing on Thursday and Bitcoin was rebounding nearly 10% after a historic slump, although concerns about a withdrawal of stimulus from the US Federal Reserve kept pressure on markets global markets.

* Following Wednesday’s drama that caused major digital currencies to lose nearly a third of their value by one point and the STOXX 600 suffered its worst selling wave of the year, traders now saw the market reverse certain trends and moderate trends. losses.

* Bitcoin was up 9.5% to $ 40,265, after falling to nearly $ 30,000 on Wednesday and hitting nearly $ 65,000 just a month ago. The next largest cryptocurrency, the ethèreum, which saw an even sharper decline the day before, was at 11.3%.

* Meanwhile, European stocks rose 0.6%, helped by gains from telcos such as Deutsche Telecom and Bouygues and rumors that Italian semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics was considering bidding for its Norwegian rival.

* Commodities also stabilized after an overnight 5% drop in iron ore and coking coal caused by China’s cabinet, which announced it would take steps to curb prices and “irrational” behavior that increases prices. costs.

* Referring to the stock market crashes, GMO investment firm chief asset placement officer Ben Inker said: “Right now we are seeing the speculative bubble in growth stocks seem to deflate (…) but Is this the first phase of a broad deflation of equity markets? “

* Markets were now walking a tightrope between strong growth and accelerating inflation, he added.

* Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday showed that “several” officials thought that if the recovery continues, it might be appropriate to “begin discussing a plan to adjust the pace of asset purchases.” .

* Yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose 10 basis points in the early morning, to a high of 1.6830%. The European equivalent, the return of the German Bund, gained almost 2 basis points in the morning and was still trading at -0.093%.

* The dollar, meanwhile, stabilized after moving away from a four-month low to trade around $ 1.2181 per euro. Against a basket of rival currencies, it traded at 90,009 units.

* On Wall Street, stock futures were little changed after a weekly data on requests for unemployment benefits in the United States, which narrowly missed market expectations.

