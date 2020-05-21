By Marc Jones

LONDON (.) – Shares were trading lower on Thursday due to concerns about the long-term impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and tensions between the United States and China, although those doubts did not prevent an advance in barrel towards highs of two and a half months.

* London, Frankfurt and Paris stock markets and Wall Street futures declined by 0.7-1% in early trading, while the euro and pound weakened with the dollar’s exit from a losing streak of four days.

* Also good day for data and central bankers. Polls of purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) in Germany and France had already confirmed that economic activity began to return, although they were far from stellar.

* Despite better-than-expected figures for the eurozone, Germany’s numbers mark the third consecutive month that the index falls below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

* The borrowing costs of the Italian and Spanish government were also up slightly as investors in the sector expected bond sales from both and more details on a proposed € 500bn (€ 550bn) coronavirus recovery fund. Dollars).

* In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 0.2% after data showing the country’s exports collapsed 21.9% in April.

* Shares in China lost 0.2% after more clashes with Washington over the coronavirus and due to the situation in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The market is also pending the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Friday, which was delayed two and a half months by the pandemic.

* On the crude markets, WTI was up 76 cents, or 2.27%, at $ 34.24 a barrel, while Brent was up 74 cents, or 2.07%, at $ 36.49 a barrel . Both are now at their highest point since early March in hopes that demand for fuel will experience a robust global rebound.

