By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jun 25 (.) – Global stocks hit their lowest in more than a week on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the United States and an IMF warning of a nearly 5% crash in the global economy this year they hit the bullish forces again.

* Asia suffered its biggest drop in eight sessions, and although the European STOXX 600 was recovering from an early 1% crash, it was still unstable. Meanwhile, Wall Street opened lower.

* After a few powerful months for the markets, in which global stocks rebounded almost 40%, nervousness about the impact of COVID-19 is on the rise again.

* In the United States, the states of Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday, while Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months.

* « During the rapid rebound from the March lows, the stock markets are likely to be a bit precipitous, » portfolio manager DWS said in a quarterly report.

* Faced with the added pressure of impending mid-year portfolio reviews, investors sought refuge in the traditional security of government bonds and gold.

* The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it expects world output to contract 4.9% this year, up from the 3% forecast in April.

* The low spirits helped the dollar advance overall in the currency markets, moving away from lows of almost two weeks.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury and German Bund yields were plunging to 10-day lows of 0.66% and -0.47%, respectively, although still within their recent ranges.

* Weekly jobless claims data showed weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers despite the reopening of businesses. Requests totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million in the week to June 20, from 1.54 million the previous week.

* Added to the turmoil were signs on the trade front and political uncertainty. Washington added $ 3.1 billion in assets to a list of European products eligible to be taxed, while determining that the firms Huawei and Hikvision are owned or controlled by the Chinese Army.

* Gold was around $ 1,757 an ounce, while crude prices fell slightly.

(Additional report by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)

