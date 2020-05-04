By Julien Ponthus

LONDON (.) – Europe’s stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as the quarrel between US and Chinese officials over the origin of the coronavirus sparked a new trade war, dismantling the rebound in global stocks.

* European shares lost 2.5% mid-morning, particularly affected by the segments most sensitive to economic growth, such as oil and gas, banking and automotive, which fell between 4% and 5%.

* Volatility indices for favorite stocks in the United States and Europe hit a two-week high as Wall Street futures traded 1% lower.

* Previously, the broad MSCI index for Asia Pacific stocks, which does not include Japan, fell 2.5%, weighed down by a six-week low of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indicator on its return from operations after a two-day Labor Day holiday.

* US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there was “a significant amount of evidence” indicating that the new strain of coronavirus emerged in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

* The dollar appreciated against a basket of major currencies, fearing that the economic dispute between the United States and China would resume, this time due to the origin of the pandemic that slowed activity around the world. The euro was down 0.71% at $ 1.0933.

* Among the raw materials, gold rose as investors took their safeguards again. Spot metal added 0.3% to $ 1,704.31 an ounce. In addition, the Brent crude benchmark was down 67 cents, or 2.53%, at $ 25.77 a barrel, amid doubts about the possible persistence of global excess supply.

* Pompeo did not provide details or arguments to counter the conclusion of the intelligence agencies of the United States that the virus was not developed by deliberate human action. An editorial in the China Global Times said the secretary of state was “lying” and asked Washington to present the evidence.

* Simon Black, head of wealth investment portfolios at Dolfin, said investors are also adjusting to expectations about the severity of the economic crisis stemming from the pandemic.

* The companies that make up the European STOXX 600 stock index are expected to report a 40% decline in earnings in the second quarter.

* Manufacturing activity in the euro zone plunged last month, when confinement measures imposed by states to stop the spread of the new coronavirus forced factories to close and consumers to remain at home, a company showed on Monday. IHS Markit PMI survey.

(Report by Julien Ponthus. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)