By Tom Arnold and Hideyuki Sano

LONDON / TOKYO, Jun 18 (.) – Global stocks were trading lower on Thursday, amid rising new cases of coronavirus in some U.S. states, and after China squelched hopes of an early global rebound in the pandemic.

* Beijing, hit in recent days by its highest number of infections since early February, has controlled its latest coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese medical expert said Thursday.

* Several states in the United States, including Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is having a rally on Saturday, reported a spike in new infections. In Germany, 400 workers tested positive for the virus at a slaughterhouse in the north of the country, causing local schools to close.

* « We feared a second wave and now we see worrying signs in some states in the United States, some pockets in Germany and China, » said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management. « The economies are going to have to do mini-blocks and take isolation measures … the question is how much it will affect the markets. »

* On Wall Street, major indexes opened at a loss, led by the 0.80% decline of the Nasdaq Technology Index.

* The MSCI global stock index was down 0.2%. The STOXX 600 was down 1.1%, after exhausting the recovery it showed earlier in the week.

* Wirecard shares plummeted 60% in Frankfurt, erasing € 8bn from their market value after the firm’s auditor refused to sign their 2019 accounts for the missing $ 2bn.

* The Chinese selective CSI300, in contrast, climbed 0.7%, helped by the central bank guarantees that it would maintain ample liquidity in the financial system in the second half of 2020 while the country’s economy recovers.

