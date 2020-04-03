LONDON, Apr 3 (.) – Global equity markets plummeted on Friday as more companies alerted to a business impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while oil prices pushed up yesterday’s earnings on hopes of a global supply cut.

* At the risk of a protracted global recession caused by closings to combat the virus, investors continued to seek the safety of the dollar and government bonds, pushing the yield on US Treasuries to near their three-week lows.

* Now that there are more than a million infected people in the world, signs are mounting that the pandemic will bring a severe setback to economic growth. Morgan Stanley said the US economy will contract 5.5% in 2020, its biggest slump since 1946, with a massive 38% contraction forecast for the second quarter.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index was down 0.7% at London noon, aiding in the 0.4% decline in the global measurement of MSCI stocks.

* Several companies warned of the impact their businesses will suffer from the pandemic, heralding a deeper recession in earnings before the start of the corporate earnings reporting season.

* The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index of stocks excluding Japan lost 0.6%, while the Nikkei erased its previous earnings and closed unchanged.

* US equity futures were down nearly 1%.

* Brent crude oil futures gained almost 10%, to $ 32.79 a barrel, extending the record advance of 24.7% the day before, while those of the West Texas Intermediate in the United States (WTI) rose 4, 82%, at $ 26.54.

* United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has reached an agreement that could result in Russia and Saudi Arabia reducing their production by between 10 million and 15 million barrels per day, which represents 10% -15% of world supply.

* Investors sought the security of government bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were yielding at 0.597%, close to the three-week low of 0.563% touched on Thursday.

* In the foreign exchange market, the dollar remained firm against a basket of six outstanding currencies, as investors and companies continued to accumulate the world’s most liquid currency. The dollar index was up 2.47% on the week.

* The euro was down 0.6% at $ 1.0792, on track to add to its fifth day followed by losses and at its lowest level since March 25. The yen also fell to 108.53 units per dollar from Wednesday’s two-week high of 106,925.

* Spot gold prices were down 0.1% at $ 1,611.17 an ounce, following Thursday’s 1.28% gain.

(Additional report by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Herbert Lash in New York; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)