By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Jun 3 (.) – Global stocks hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day as loosening of the holdings and hopes for further monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite protests in the United States and an increase in COVID-19 cases.

* The MSCI global stock index, which follows stocks in 49 countries, rose to its highest since May 6, following gains during the session in Asia.

* The index has fallen more than 8% so far this year, amid pandemic confinements that have led many economies to contraction.

* The MSCI European Index was also operating near three-month highs and European stocks opened higher, leading the STOXX 600 to mark a 1.2% advance and return to levels not seen since March 6.

* In China, Japan and South Korea, where COVID-19 is relatively contained, stock indices rebounded substantially and were only between 5% and 6% below this year’s highs.

* There are some signs of a recovery in business activity as governments revive their economies, although there is an awareness that lifting confinements too soon could cause a second wave of infections.

* A survey of China’s service sector activity recovered in May to pre-epidemic levels.

* But euro zone businesses suffered another devastating contraction in activity in May. While there are signs that the worst is over, it could be months before growth returns, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* Optimism in the economy, however, backed the currencies considered risky and weighed on the dollar, which hit a three-month low against a basket of currencies near 0730 GMT. Then it recovered about 0.2% in the morning, reaching 97.52 at 1100 GMT.

* The euro, which rose above $ 1.12 for the first time in 11 weeks at the start of the session in London, is heading for its seventh day of rise against the dollar, its longest streak since December 2013. The Japanese currency operated at 108.70 yen per dollar.

* Brent crude oil futures were up about 1.2% to $ 39.11 a barrel, after hitting $ 40.53 earlier in the session, the first time it exceeded $ 40 since March. US crude futures fell 1% to $ 36.45 a barrel.

* Spot gold was down 0.6% at about $ 1,717 an ounce.

(Report by Elizabeth Howcroft; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)