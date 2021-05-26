GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed Guarantees Against Inflation Back Equities

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) – Futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street on Wednesday, as European stocks traded near recent record highs after Federal Reserve officials eased inflation concerns.

* Richard Clarida, vice president of the Fed, said Tuesday that the entity will be able to stop an inflationary outbreak and design a “soft landing” without derailing the country’s economic recovery.

* “Inflation is the key focus of our clients, companies complain of bottlenecks in the supply chain, job shortages in the United States,” said Eddie Cheng of Wells Fargo Asset Management. However, he added that “our base case is that the Fed believes this is transitory.”

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.29%, near record highs. World stocks were little changed.

* European stocks were stable below the peak touched on Tuesday. The German DAX was down 0.1% and the British FTSE 100 was down 0.22%.

* The dollar index was trading flat after hitting its lowest level since January 7 the day before. The greenback was similarly stable against its Japanese pair, at 108.85 yen, and the euro was down 0.1% at $ 1.2236, still close to the four-and-a-half-month highs hit on Tuesday.

* The 10-year US Treasury yield was unchanged at 1.5638%, after falling to multi-week lows in the prior session on easing inflation concerns.

* Bitcoin briefly surpassed $ 40,000 again, although the volatile cryptocurrency has lost 30% so far this month.

* MSCI’s broader index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan gained 0.45%, hitting more than two-week highs, while the Japanese Nikkei advanced 0.3%.

* Chinese leading stocks were stable after posting their biggest daily gain in nearly 11 months on Tuesday on a decline in inflationary concerns and the strength of the yuan.

* The price of crude oil fell about 0.5% at 1227 GMT despite optimism generated by the improvement in fuel demand in the United States and the weak dollar, which was offset by the prospect of a return in Iranian oil to the market.

* Spot gold was up 0.34% at $ 1,905 an ounce.

