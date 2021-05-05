GLOBAL MARKETS-European stock markets lead stock rally amid stronger business growth

By Tom Arnold

LONDON (Reuters) – Global equities rose on Wednesday as Wall Street futures leveled off as big tech stocks fell, while European markets were buoyed by accelerating trading activity and positive earnings.

* The European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 1.3% and headed for its best day in nearly two months, helped by data that showed business activity in the euro zone accelerated last month, while the service industry returned to grow.

* The MSCI World Stock Index, which tracks stocks from 49 countries, traded 0.2% higher after a selloff Tuesday.

* However, not everything was rosy. The MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index except for Japan plunged 0.3% for the fourth day in a row, although Asian trading was down due to holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.

* Nasdaq futures were up 0.6% after a sharp drop in the early morning, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%.

* The high of stock valuations was put to the test after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rate hikes may be necessary to prevent the economy from overheating.

* Later, Yellen qualified her statements, but they reminded investors that interest rates are going to rise at some point.

* The next point of interest for the markets is the release of non-farm payrolls in the United States on Friday.

* The dollar index touched a two-week high of 91.436, the highest level since April 19. That put pressure on the euro, which was depreciating below the $ 1.20 mark, while the Japanese currency was flat at 109.29 units per dollar.

* Palladium was up 0.6% at $ 3,002 an ounce, close to the high it touched on Tuesday. Spot gold was trading at $ 1,777 an ounce.

* Crude prices hit highs in several weeks as the borders of several countries opened, improving the outlook for demand.

* Brent was up 1.2% at $ 69.68 a barrel, near highs since mid-March, and WTI was up 1.1% at $ 66.41 a barrel, after climbing to its strongest level since The 8th of March.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)