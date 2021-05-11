GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow Jones Rises Again to Record Level; dollar weakens

By Koh Gui Qing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to an all-time high for the sixth straight session on Monday, as investors are betting that interest rates will stay low to help the US economy.

* Crude prices depressed earlier gains as concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia will dampen demand offset the impact of major pipeline closures in the United States following a cyberattack.

* At 1839 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104.87 points, or 0.30%, to 34,882.21, while the S&P 500 fell 21.51 points, or 0.51%, to 4,211 , 09 units. The Nasdaq lost 291,199 points, or 2.12%, to 13,461,038 units.

* The dynamism of the Dow Jones was reflected in other stock markets. Europe’s STOXX 600 Index also inched to an all-time high driven by mining stocks, which rose at record prices on copper.

* Expectations of better demand amid increasingly tight supply have helped copper prices skyrocket.

* Some currency investors seemed less optimistic than their equity pairs, as they sold dollars on the bet that the US economic recovery will be slower than expected.

* During the afternoon, the dollar index had reduced previous losses, but still held at a two-and-a-half-month low of 90.153.

* A weaker dollar also helped boost gold prices, which rose 0.3% to $ 1,836.00 an ounce, after hitting their highest level since Feb. 11 at $ 1,845.06.

* In recent weeks, some investors had bet that a strong US economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic would force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy sooner than the central bank has outlined.

* Longer-term US Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors watched inflation data to be released this week.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were yielding 1.5914% after falling to a two-month low of 1.469% on Friday.

* In the cryptocurrency market, ether rose 6.3 to a new record above $ 4,000. Bitcoin, its biggest rival, fell 1.3% to $ 57,580.

(Reports by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Stanley White in Tokyo; edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)