GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar and Treasury yields rise after solid US employment data

NEW YORK, Apr 2 (Reuters) – The dollar and benchmark Treasury bond return rose slightly in low-volume trades on Friday, after data showed a surge in U.S. hiring in March pointed to an economic recovery. which is on its way to being the strongest in decades.

* Stock markets were closed due to Good Friday in America, Europe and other regions, but it is not a US government holiday and the Department of Labor released the report on non-farm payrolls.

* The US economy added 916,000 jobs in March, more than economists’ forecast of 647,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.0% from 6.2% the previous month. February employment figures were revised up.

* Wall Street S&P 500 Index futures extended gains to 0.43% after the report.

* Despite the strong numbers, the data will not alter the Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy, said Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.

* “The economy is recovering, but it is not producing the things that are going to change the direction of monetary policy,” Ricchiuto said. “We are going to test the 1.77% level (on the 10-year Treasury paper), but I’m not sure it will exceed this level.”

* The 10-year Treasury bond rose 3.9 basis points to yield 1.7179%, but was still trading below the 14-month high of 1.776 reached Tuesday.

* Asian markets rose as optimism about the global economic recovery boosted equity markets in Japan, China and South Korea.

* The Nikkei in Tokyo hit a two-week high, with semiconductor stocks leading the market as the industry seeks to boost manufacturing amid a global chip shortage.

* Shares in China posted their second consecutive weekly gain, as recent data pointed to a strong recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. Both the CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed at nearly four-week highs.

* Meanwhile, the dollar index gained 0.127%, and the euro fell 0.14% to $ 1.1759. The yen was down 0.07% against the dollar at 110.67 yen.

* Spot gold fell 0.08% to $ 1,728.84 an ounce.

