GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar advances and stocks are hovering around new peaks

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jun 8 (.) – Markets were in their comfort zone on Tuesday, as global stocks hovered around record highs, the dollar was buoyed by looming inflation data and major volatility measures they showed a reassuring calm.

* There was some pressure on the British pound, while the British government studies whether to postpone the removal of most of its remaining restrictions due to the coronavirus, and the price of oil, but in both cases it seemed to be temporary at best.

* London’s FTSE index was up 0.3%, in line with the pan-European STOXX 600. MSCI’s world measure of 50 countries hovered near its latest record high and Wall Street futures were stable after their tech titans. they ignored global plans to tax them more.

* In bond markets, yields fell before the policy meeting to be held by the European Central Bank on Thursday, the date on which important inflation data will also be released in the United States.

* The dollar index seemed to find some support again and was trading at 90,100, up marginally on the day and away from the four-and-a-half-month low of 89,533 touched late last month.

* Shares of electric car maker Tesla improved 2.6% in pre-Wall Street trading, following data that showed its Chinese sales – which account for a third of the firm’s total sales – jumped 29 % last month.

* Back in Europe, the pound fell to $ 1.4129 due to uncertainty about the restrictions due to COVID-19. The British government planned to lift most of the remaining restrictions, but has seen the number of cases rise again in the last couple of weeks.

* A broad trend saw the overall volatility of the foreign exchange market fall to its lowest since the peak of pandemic distress last March. The so-called “measure of fear”, the VIX, was not far off either.

Continue reading the story

* Overnight in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% as losses in market heavyweights offset lab gains after Eisai Co’s Alzheimer’s drug received regulatory approval in United States.

* China’s benchmark CSI300 index lost 0.9%, weighed down by high valuations and new tensions between Beijing and Washington.

* In commodities, crude prices fell about 0.5% on long-standing concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery, which were boosted by data showing Chinese oil imports fell in May.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPH: Volatility Fades https://tmsnrt.rs/3v2yVyE

Exchange rates in the world http://tmsnrt.rs/2hzquG7

Asset performance in the year http://tmsnrt.rs/2szi3CI

Daily crude imports from China hit their lowest level of the year in May

“A great day”: FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)