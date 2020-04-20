By Marc Jones and Wayne Cole

LONDON / SYDNEY, Apr 20 (.) – Caution took over global markets again on Monday as the US WTI oil crash kicked off a week laden with data and results that will shed light on the damage that have caused global confinements for the coronavirus.

* Europe’s stock markets got off to a shaky start as the STOXX 600 regional index moved in and out of negative territory, while the FTSE in London, the DAX in Germany, the CAC 40 in Paris, the FTSE MIB in Milan and the IBEX 35 of Madrid fell more than 1%.

* The immediate month contract for US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $ 5.40, or 29.5%, to less than $ 13 a barrel, its lowest level since March 1999, given that some storage facilities in the world they are close to their maximum capacity.

* The European benchmark Brent fell 5% to $ 26.60 per barrel, but everything pointed to the same problem, too much supply and insufficient demand.

* Stocks and other major markets, however, were still operating relatively strongly, mainly on the news that the numbers on the virus in Europe are declining, Rabobank chief macro strategist Elwin de Groot said.

* The MSCI Asia Pacific Index excluding Japan lost 0.2%, pausing after five consecutive weeks of gains.

* Japan’s Nikkei Index fell 1.15%, but Chinese stocks rose 0.4% after the country lowered a benchmark credit rate to shore up its economy after it contracted for the first time in decades.

* The S&P 500 has rebounded 30% from its low in March, thanks in part to extreme measures taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $ 1.3 trillion in Treasury bonds and many billions of dollars in non-sovereign debt, something it has never done before.

* “The question is, are markets underestimating this (the virus) in terms of its long-term impact on the economy? There will be damage and there will be damage to the psyche of consumers,” said De Groot.

* In the foreign exchange market, the dollar was up against its rivals as global growth concerns fueled demand for safe-haven assets and weighed on riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar.

* Compared to a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.2% to 99.98 and was near the three-year high of nearly 103 it touched last month, despite recent data from traders showing an increase in bets against the green ticket.

* The dollar was up 0.15% against the euro and the pound sterling, trading at $ 1.0860 per euro and $ 1.2450 per pound. It also gained 0.2% against the Japanese currency at 107.80 yen per dollar.

* Bond markets also suggested that investors anticipate difficult times ahead. Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds were stable at 0.63%, compared to 1.91% at the beginning of the year.

