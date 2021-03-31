GLOBAL MARKETS-Big Tech Boosts Stocks Awaiting Biden’s Rebuild Plan

By Herbert Lash and Tom Arnold

NEW YORK / LONDON, Mar 31 (Reuters) – The dollar hit a one-year high against the yen and tech stocks drove Wall Street and a key indicator of global stocks higher on Wednesday, ahead of President Joe’s announcement. Biden of a multi-million dollar plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure.

* The relentless rise in US bond yields, with the 10-year debt return on track for its biggest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2016, previously weighed on investor sentiment, even as Chinese data suggested a strong global economic recovery.

* Big technology was driving Wall Street. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc and Facebook Inc pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a new high and raised the Nasdaq 2%.

* In Europe, stocks fell slightly. The regional STOXX 600 index was down 0.1%, but ended its second consecutive month of gains. Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 0.9% as online food delivery company Deliveroo closed down 30% on its first day of trading.

* Britain’s economy grew more than expected, 1.3%, in the final quarter of last year, but still contracted to its highest in more than three centuries in 2020.

* Some global banks face billions of dollars in losses after US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management failed to meet a requirement for guarantees on equity derivatives, causing investors to nervous about who else might be affected.

* But attention for much of the quarter has been on rising bond yields, making equity valuations look high, especially for major tech companies, which have endured the brunt of recent settlement.

Continue reading the story

* On Wednesday, 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1,746% from 1,708% on Tuesday and later stood at 1,714%.

* European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, challenged investors who have been raising borrowing costs in euro zone bond markets to test the ECB’s resolve .

* Investors expected Biden’s trip to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, where he is expected to push through an infrastructure plan. It could cost up to $ 4 trillion to build conventional roads and bridges while addressing climate change and national policy issues like income inequality.

* MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.4% to 674.81. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04%, the S&P 500 was up 0.71% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.83%.

* MSCI’s broader Asia-Pacific Stock Index, which excludes Japan, fell 0.4%, marking its first monthly loss in five months.

* On the commodity side, Brent crude futures were down 25 cents at $ 63.89 a barrel, while US crude futures were up 25 cents at $ 60.8 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)