Global IPOs Hit 20-Year Highs

Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE) .- IPOs through public offerings for sale (IPO) reached the highest figures in twenty years in the world during the first quarter of the year, both in number of operations and in the volume of funds raised, according to a report by the consulting firm EY.

Between January and March, 430 operations were registered worldwide, 85% more than in the same period of 2020, and in them 105,600 million dollars (87,140 million euros) were captured, which represents a year-on-year increase of 271% .

According to the EY report, this beginning of the year, the best in the last twenty years, is due to the ample liquidity in the market and the new opportunities that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic.

The consulting firm considers that the outlook for the coming months is positive as long as the current levels of liquidity are maintained.

The increase in IPOs occurred in both traditional IPOs and Special Purpose Purchasing IPOs (SPACs).

IPOs through SPAC already exceed those recorded in the whole of 2020.

By geographical areas, 121 IPOs were registered in the US, in which 45,000 million dollars (37,135 million euros) were raised. The number of operations and the volume captured were the highest in twenty years.

In the EMEIA region (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), 109 operations were registered, 179% more than in the first quarter of 2020, and 26.1 billion dollars (21.54 billion euros) were raised, 646% more than a year before.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 200 operations were recorded, with a value of 34.3 billion dollars (28.3 billion euros).

The technology sector was the most active in the world, with 111 operations and 46,100 million dollars (38,040 million euros) raised.

Next came the health sector, with 78 IPOs and a volume of 14,000 million dollars (11,550 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency