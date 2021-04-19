Global inflation is reflected in the increase in the value of raw materials

Key facts:

Oil, steel and copper are some of the goods that increased the most in March 2021.

Global inflation for consumers reached 3.3%, which would encourage savings in crypto assets.

The price of commodities or raw materials continues to grow month by month, and this sets a pattern in the subsequent inflation that can be generated in the markets and, ultimately, impact on the pocket of consumers.

According to Trading Economics, Crude oil has had an increase of 3.14% in March 2021 (3.8% in the case of Brent) compared to the previous month. In the same period, the increase was 4.9% for gas and 4.67% for gasoline.

The raw material of the industrial sector is also on the rise. In this sense, steel has shown an increase of 9.2% per month, while copper is worth 2.9% more than in February.

With respect to metals, gold had an increase in its value of 1.83%, while platinum rose even more: 2.41%. Silver was the only one of the three that devalued in the last month: -0.05%.

Nevertheless, the year-on-year summary reflects something else. The most important difference is observed in energy, in which the increases are considerable: (30.85% for crude oil —29.4% for Brent—; 6.7% for natural gas and 45.5% for fuel).

In addition, industrial metals have had considerable increases: 21.7% in the case of steel and 21.3% for copper. On the other hand, in the case of metals, gold and silver decreased their value (6.64% and 2.26% respectively) and platinum increased it by 13.65%.

The impact on global inflation

Far from being just a tool for banks and investors seeking to obtain a better store of value, the price of commodities also influences people’s daily lives in general, due to its relationship to the cost of various basic goods and services.

In this sense, the consumer price index (CPI) of the United States reflected an increase of 0.6% in March 2021 compared to February of the same year. While, the year-on-year increase was 2.6%, barely above forecast, but lower than the increase in global inflation, which reached 3.39%.

According to a CNBC publication, the increase registered in the United States between March 2020 and the same month in 2021 (2.6%) it is the highest in an annual period since August 2018. Dow Jones had forecast a slightly lower increase: 2.5%.

For their part, other sources detail that Global inflation from year to year was higher: it amounted to 3.39%. However, this figure does not differ much from the current average of recent years (3.13%), nor from the projections for the next few years (3.16%), as can be seen in the table below.

Global inflation in dollars remains stable in the decade 2015-2025, according to projections. Source: Statista / statista.com

Although the statistics are based on reports from official sources, there are those who question the published numbers. In this sense, a Twitter user who presents himself as a specialist in finance and investment detailed inflation in basic goods – in many cases higher than 30% -, inputs, housing costs and even bitcoin (BTC) and compared it, of Ironically, with “1%” – which was actually 1.7% – reported by the Federal Reserve in February 2021.

Global inflation in dollars, uncertainty and cryptocurrencies

Inflationary reports raise concern for many people, who are thus seeking new ways to protect their savings from loss of purchasing value, which affects even the strongest currencies, such as the dollar.

Given this, cryptocurrency demand could boost, according to a Bank of America report previously commented on CriptoNoticias. To respond to this demand, the central banks of various countries analyze the distribution of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to stimulate the economy and distribute economic aid.

However, for said bank this distribution of cryptocurrencies could have precisely the opposite effect and contribute to the inflationary process in the decade that has just begun. While none have officially come out yet, China, Sweden, the United States and the Bahamas have plans to do so in the future.