Global hunger in maximum of 15 years; virus limits access to food

(Bloomberg) – World hunger soared last year, outpacing population growth and probably reaching the highest level since 2005, after the covid-19 pandemic reduced incomes and access to food. , according to the United Nations.

Up to 811 million people – about a tenth of the world’s population – faced malnutrition in 2020, the UN said in a report on Monday. The agency said a “tremendous” effort will now be needed for the world to deliver on its promise to end hunger by 2030, and reiterated a call to transform food systems.

The fallout from the pandemic has put healthy food even further out of reach for many people, and this year’s rise in food prices to their highest level in nearly a decade is particularly negative for the poorest countries that depend on it. imports. Conflicts, climate change and economic recessions – the main drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition – continue to increase in both frequency and intensity, and occur more frequently together.

The UN indicated in the report that while 2020 was an immense challenge for the world, it could also be a warning of unwanted events to come if more determined action is not taken to change course.

Between 720 million and 811 million people faced malnutrition last year, according to the UN, which used a median range of 768 million due to uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic. Most of them live in Asia. About a third of all people lacked access to adequate food, a figure that increased by 320 million from the previous year, almost as much as in the previous five years combined.

The report, the first global assessment of food insecurity due to COVID-19, was jointly prepared by agencies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Organization Of the health.

The document adds that malnutrition remains a challenge. Among children, 22% of those under 5 years of age were stunted, 6.7% of them were underweight and 5.7% were overweight, figures that could be higher once known by full impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UN reported that for every 10 food-insecure men, there were 11 food-insecure women.

The report outlines policies that could improve access to healthy diets, such as intervention by authorities in supply chains to reduce the costs of nutritious food, social protection measures and helping farmers to tackle climate problems.

