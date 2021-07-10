Global Fisheries Agreement “Within Reach”, But Improvements Needed: US

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, Jul 9 (.) – A fisheries agreement within the World Trade Organization is “within reach” but members still need to make improvements to the draft pact, the Office of the Trade Representative said on Friday. of the United States (USTR, for its acronym in English).

Trade ministers will meet virtually next week to try to close an agreement on reducing subsidies that contribute to overfishing after 20 years of discussions.

The Geneva-based trade body has not been able to close a multilateral trade deal for years and has struggled mostly in the fisheries sector, to the point where delegates only reached an agreement on the definition of “fish” last December.

“The United States wants a ‘victory’ for the WTO, for fish and for workers,” a USTR official said in an emailed statement to . alluding to the US proposal to curb the use of forced labor in fishing boats.

“We believe it is within reach, but it will require all Members to make and support improvements to the text that will lead to a meaningful outcome,” he said.

The United States is just one of the 164 members of the WTO, and trade agreements are agreed upon by consensus. In practice, however, he makes a lot of decisions, and negotiators will be looking for signals from Washington in the coming days.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, said the push to conclude these talks will be a “real test for the WTO.” “It is not enough to have an agreement just to have it,” he added.

