May 13, 2020 | 2:15 pm

The world economy could contract 3.2% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic drastically restricted economic activity and caused the worst recession since the Great Depression, the United Nations (UN) said on Wednesday, highlighting that tens of millions of people will fall below the poverty line.

A report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs argued that there will likely only be a gradual recovery in lost production in 2021.

Before the spread of COVID-19, the projection for growth in the world economy ranged from 1.8% to 2.5%.

The world economy is expected to lose nearly $ 8.5 trillion in production in 2020 and 2021, almost erasing the cumulative production gains from the previous four years,

showed the published report.

COVID-19 has infected 4.1 million people worldwide, of which more than 287,400 have died, according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Economic activity slowed and hundreds of millions of people around the world were forced to stay home to stop the spread as scientists seek to find treatments and a vaccine.

“Countries can try to reduce interdependence and shorten supply chains, as many may consider the potential costs of a crippling pandemic too high relative to the benefits they receive from economic integration and interdependence,” the UN noted.

The fight against the pandemic, if it continues for a long time and its economic price is too high, will completely change trade and globalization,

added.

The report also warned that the massive loss of employment and income due to the pandemic will exacerbate global poverty.

“According to baseline estimates, an additional 34.3 million people, including millions working in the informal sector, will fall below the extreme poverty line this year, and African countries will account for 56 percent of this increase,” he said.