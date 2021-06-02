Global economic recovery would leave many countries behind: Map

EFE videos

Venezuela against the clock for vaccination against covid-19 under “segregation”

Caracas, Jun 1 (EFE) .- Venezuela continues this Tuesday in a particular time trial to meet the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population, a process that, apparently, took relative strength over the weekend under a segregated system of ” privileges “through the national card promoted by Chavismo. After six months of the first announcement of the acquisition of vaccines – a total of ten million doses – by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to Russia, Venezuela has only managed to apply “a little more than a million”, without being all Russian, but also China contributed a part, the exact figure of which is unknown. To fulfill the promise, said the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, around 3 million monthly vaccines should be applied, in a population of approximately 30 million inhabitants and, for this, the Government plans to multiply by ten the 27 centers that enabled the weekend. According to Maduro, the goal will be met, although he has made it clear that it depends on the arrival of the vaccines that, he assured, are already agreed and paid for, but Venezuela, like the rest of the countries of the world, must wait its turn. Vaccination seems to be progressing, but under a system questioned by various sectors, which, as the Ministry of Health itself points out, is managed through the Patria System, to which not all Venezuelans are attached because it is a voluntary subscription platform . “The Ministry of Popular Power for Health informs that the selection process to receive the vaccine against covid-19 is random and progressive and will be notified through an SMS to the telephone number registered in the Patria System,” wrote the portfolio of Been last Sunday on Twitter. THE SYSTEM Immunization will proceed according to this scheme, consisting of a parallel census that the Government uses to deliver social assistance, but which the opposition points out as a system by which the population is blackmailed in the face of electoral processes. In addition, both the opposition and the health union consider that this system is being used at the convenience of the Government to first immunize its relatives and for this reason they denounce that vaccination is being politicized and partisan. However, the authorities defend it by pointing out that there are 21,000,000 people who are part of it and that it is not used politically but to help people. The Government defends that all Venezuelans will be vaccinated even when they are not part of the system, since it has enabled a digital registry through the Ministry of Health that will be aligned with the algorithm of the scheme. The centers authorized for vaccination are not necessarily hospitals, they can also be municipal chambers as is the case of the Baruta municipality in Caracas or hotels, as is the case in Alba in the Venezuelan capital. The president of the Municipal Council of Baruta, the Chavista Georgette Topalián, explained to Efe that in the case of her locality that place was enabled because the facilities “are a little more central” and, therefore, “it is easier” to control “That there are no people who are infected.” “The system issues an algorithm selection for comorbidities of who are going to be vaccinated that day, after they are vaccinated they give you a file and tell you where you were vaccinated, it has the seal of the health authority plus the batch number of the vaccine they gave him, “Topalián continued. ASK FOR TRUST The official, like the Minister of Health, urged, in that sense, to trust the system that, he reiterated, is a scheme of “planning and organization” to “improve the quality of Venezuelans.” “We have a responsibility as citizens and there are rules and there is planning (…) there is an investment and planning system that you must trust,” he said. However, the method remains questionable, since those who organize most of the “aid” associated with it are members of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Venezuela is at the bottom of the Latin American countries with vaccinated people, according to national and international organizations. Nor has the entire country been immunized in the country, and in states like Carabobo, doctors have been asked for the “national card” to immunize them. According to the NGO Doctors United, only 42% of doctors have received at least one dose of the anticovid vaccine. The system for vaccinating health workers works differently in Caracas, where health workers have been summoned through lists provided by clinics and hospitals. Bárbara Agelvis (c) EFE Agency