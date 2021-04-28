global economic giant or still emerging market?

The webinar had the participation of Rob lovelace, Vice President of The Capital Group Companies, and Chris thomsen, equity manager. Both managers reviewed the evolution of China’s opening up to foreign capital markets, a path that has not been smooth since it has been marked by much internal debate in China about which model to follow. They were in a dilemma wanting to apply the best of both worlds, although they opted for the Western model in capital markets, along with one of central planning for the economic but with a clear integration with the world, although focused on maintain as much independence as possible, without submitting to the supply of other countries.

According to specialists, the decisive moment for this “independence” was marked in the 2015 five-year plan, marking a certain confrontation with the rest of the world and to which the Trump administration responded. China has made it clear what they are their priorities: being strong and independent, avoiding being vulnerable to foreign influence, which has been, in a way, US policy for a long time but which currently has changed and has not made clear, like Europe, what relationship they want with China.

Refering to evolution that the country has had, Chris comments that “There has been a very striking evolution in China, from the world’s factory with a model of state-owned companies, to a much more dynamic economy, driven by technology and innovation”. Although in 1997 around 65% of GDP was generated by the manufacturing sector when about 35% of the services sector, with the passage of time the latter was gaining ground to reach the current 54.5%, while the manufacturing sector falls to 45.5%, showing a significant maturity process.

Rob commented that clearly “China is economically well positioned after going through the health crisisWithout the need to use the same system of economic stimuli as the rest of the world, decoupling and attracting foreign capital. In addition, the growth of China’s share of global GDP has been significant and “expectations are still very favorable” for experts.

Another point to highlight in this evolution of the global economic giant has been the growing part of its GDP allocated to R&D, with the clear objective of evolving towards an “innovation economy”, based on growth in both the technology and other sectors. key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, which has achieved 106% growth in the last 8 years, and which has led it to position itself in the second largest market worldwide, ahead of Japan and behind the United States (graph higher)

Both managers comment on their exhaustive company selection process, avoiding the state companies given the strong government intervention, even deciding on their managers without necessarily being experts in the industry. They emphasize the effort that Capital Group has made in the last 20 years, assigning analysts to the region.

Another point that they emphasize and that investors should be clear about is that China is too big and important not to be considered in an investment portfolio. What happens is that it does not have the representativeness that it should have in a portfolio. Although they comment that Indirectly investors who do so in US equities or emerging equities have indirect exposure to the global economic giant. That is why the different strategies of this manager have different levels of exposure to China due both to the generation of income from that country and to the domiciliation of the companies in which it invests. If we look at the New World Fund, 20% of the income of the companies in which the fund invests comes from China, although only 19% are domiciled in that country. Furthermore, when analyzing the MSCI ACWI index, a 12.3% of the income of the companies present in the index comes from China:

China is characterized by a well-positioned middle class, an important source of demand for better products and better living conditions, demanding air conditioners, cars and luxury goods, life and health insurance and other products that also boost the domestic economy. However, one of the risks that the economy has been facing for years and that could now be intensified is the negative growth of wages, to which should be added the real estate sector, with a debt of 53,000 million dollars and with maturities of short term.

Both specialists point out: “The trend in China is easy, it only goes in one direction that is up”. And both also influence the fact that many new companies are emerging, such as third-generation technology companies, to which must be added the growth and expansion experienced by existing ones, opening up to capital markets, although with a low representation in some indices due to the control of foreign exchange, problems of repatriation of profits, lack of liquidity and others in which the country is working.

China currently accounts for only about $ 5 trillion in indices, but there are countless companies that are not included in them and that if they were considered, market capitalization would be multiplied by 3, reaching such a size that it would be possible to think that it becomes an individual index, like Japan or the USA, outside the index included in the MSCI Emerging Markets: